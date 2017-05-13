(Photo: Thinkstock)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's Mother's Day across America!

The first time this day was observed in the United States was at a church service held in 1907 by Anna M. Jarvis. Jarvis was a Philadelphia schoolteacher who wanted a day to honor her own mother.

During that ceremony, Anna handed out her mother's favorite flowers: white carnations. The flowers represent sweetness, purity and patience.

Anna continued to solicit the help of legislators and prominent business men with the hopes of making Mother's Day a national holiday. Her efforts paid off when in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson declared that the second Sunday in May would be Mother's Day.

Of course, gifts are often associated with the day, as people shower their mothers with jewelry, clothes, gift cards, and meals. The National Retail Federation estimates people will spend around $23.6 billion on Mother's Day this year, which if reached, is a record high. It's also continues a steady upward trend. Back in 2009, people spent just $13.4 billion.

Happy Mother's Day from News19!

