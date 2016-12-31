(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Happy New Year from News19!

We hope you had a safe and wonderful start to 2017. All across the Midlands, people rang the with celebrations and get-togethers at homes, restaurants and bars.

The biggest celebration in our area was in downtown Columbia, where the Famously Hot New Year took place just in front of the State House. While official numbers are not in, tens of thousands of people filled the streets.

The headliner of this year's event was Trombone Shorty, whose uptempo jazz and R&B group got the crowd going. He was proceeded by Sister Hazel, the Capital City Playboys, and Mike Stone and the Kritikal Band.

The highlight--quite literally--of the event was the large fireworks display launched from behind the State House, billed as the most colossal New Year's Eve fireworks display in the Carolinas.

This was the sixth year for Columbia's Famously Hot New Year celebration.

Once again, Happy New Year!