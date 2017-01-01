Lizard's Thicket Prepare For Hungry Customers on New Year's Day

(Photo: Lizard's Thicket)

(WLTX) -- New Year's Day is one of the busiest days for one local restaurant chain. Lizard's Thicket, a family-owned country cooking restaurant, is cooking up thousands of servings of traditional southern meals which are said to bring luck and wealth for the year.

All 15 restaurants located in the Midlands and in Florence, S.C. are planning to serve breakfast meals starting at 6:00 a.m. and dinner meals including collard greens, black-eyed peas and pork chops at 11:00 a.m.

In the past, the restaurants have ordered around 6,000 pork chops, 9,700 servings of black-eyed peas and 9,700 servings of fresh collards greens for the busy holiday. A plate consisting of one meat and three sides is available for $7.99.

For more information about Lizard's Thicket and a list of locations, visit https://www.lizardsthicket.com