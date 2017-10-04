Salvation Army Christmas Assistance Registration Is Now Underway

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Salvation Army has begun registration for Christmas assistance.

Sumter Signups: October 2- October 6

The Salvation Army in Sumter plans to accept applications at The Salvation Army in Sumter at 16 Kendrick Street on October 2-6. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday hours are 9:00 a.m. - 12 noon and 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Please note that no children will be allowed during registration or distribution. People applying for assistance will need to bring the following items:

1. Picture ID (for person applying)

2. Proof of income for each person in the home (including Food Stamps, TANF, Social Security, SSI, VA pension, fuel assistance, child support/alimony)

3. Proof of ALL individuals living in the home (food stamp print out with names and birthdays and/or birth certificates of ALL living in the home, rental lease)

4. Copies of monthly bills: This includes rent, utilities (gas, water, cable, phone, electric, car payments, car insurance, monthly gasoline cost, loan payments, furniture payments, food, health or life insurance, medicine and doctor payments, child care)

5. Clothing sizes for all children in the home 12 years and younger. Please contact Christy Lamb at 775-9336, ext. 18 for more information.

The Salvation Army in Sumter serves Lee, Clarendon, and Sumter Counties.

Orangeburg Signups: October 23-27

The Salvation Army in Orangeburg plans to accept applications at The Salvation Army at 791 Nottingham Street on October 23-27. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday hours are 9:00 a.m. - 12 noon and 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. People applying for assistance will need to bring the following items:

1. Picture ID and/or ITIN cards for person applying.

2. Long form birth certificates for each child or DSS Benefits Printout.

3. Clothing sizes for all children in the home 12 years and younger.

4. A copy of all monthly bills.

5. Proof of all income/ or lack of from unemployment office in the home including Medicaid/Medicare, Food Stamps, SSI, and WIC.

6. Name and birth date for every person in the household over the age of 12.

The Salvation Army in Orangeburg serves Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun Counties.

Columbia Signups: November 7-9

The Salvation Army in Columbia plans to accept applications at the Ruff Building on the State Fairgrounds at 1200 Rosewood Drive on November 7-9. Tuesday hours are 9 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday hours are 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. People applying for assistance will need to bring the following items:

1. Picture ID for the head of the household.

2. Identification cards for everyone residing in the household. The following IDs can be used: U.S. driver's license, State-issued non-driver ID card, U.S. passport, Employee ID card, School ID card, Health insurance card (not Medicare), Matricula Consular ID card, U.S. military ID card and Birth Certificate.

3. Proof of age for every child 12 years old or under. Only children 12 years and younger can receive Christmas gifts. Birth certificates or other official documents may be used for proof of age.

4. If your household qualifies for Food Stamps (SNAP), bring your EBT card and a recent food purchase receipt using your card. With proof of Food Stamps (SNAP) benefits, numbers 5, 6, and 7 (below) are not necessary.

5. Proof of all income in the home for the past 30 days (pay stubs, unemployment statement, SSI Disability, Social Security statement, VA or other pensions).

6. If anyone in the household is 18 years or older and does not have income, the head of household must provide a written statement to verify no income.

Please note that no children will be allowed in the fairground buildings during registration or distribution weeks. Do not bring your children to the fairgrounds or leave them in your car. Please make arrangements for someone to care for your children elsewhere while you are applying for Christmas assistance.

The Salvation Army in Columbia serves Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Fairfield and Kershaw Counties.

Please understand that if you don't comply with these policies the Salvation Army will not be able to assist your family this Christmas.

The Salvation Army hopes to provide assistance for all families meeting the qualifications. The number of children The Salvation Army is able to assist is dependent on community support through toy and monetary donations.

Those who register will be able to benefit from News19's annual Stuff-a-Bus campaign. We will be stationed at area Walmart stores throughout the Midlands collecting toys and canned foods. Those collection dates are December 1 and December 8.

