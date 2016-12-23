WLTX
Santa Trades in Reindeer for Fire Truck

For one special hour, Santa traded in his sleigh for a fire truck.

Lana Harris, wltx 11:34 PM. EST December 23, 2016

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Santa Claus is a busy man this time of the year, but he still made some time to ride around Newberry on Friday.

The Newberry Fire Department escorted Santa around neighborhoods in Newberry before ending at the North Pole Nights event running Friday's in December.

"It's seeing the kids light up, putting a smile on their faces," Santa said, "it's sharing hope, love, and joy."

Check out the story above to see Santa's visit in Newberry!


