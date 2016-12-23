Santa Trades in Reindeer for Fire Truck

Santa in Newberry (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Santa Claus is a busy man this time of the year, but he still made some time to ride around Newberry on Friday.

The Newberry Fire Department escorted Santa around neighborhoods in Newberry before ending at the North Pole Nights event running Friday's in December.

"It's seeing the kids light up, putting a smile on their faces," Santa said, "it's sharing hope, love, and joy."

