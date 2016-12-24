Secret Santa Donates $100 Bills for Deputies to Hand Out

A secret Santa has given 50 $100 bills and a Bible verse for law enforcement officers to hand out in Pickens County (Photo: Paul Brown)

A secret Santa gave the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office $5,000 and asked that deputies spread joy by handing out $100 bills to individuals in the community who are in need.

According to Sheriff Rick Clark, the secret Santa wanted to showcase the good things law enforcement does in the community. The money was delivered along with a note that included the Bible verse Isaiah 40:31.

Clark and Clemson Police Sgt. Brenda Link visited families in Clemson on Thursday to hand out some of the cash.

“We’re very thankful to the secret Santa and we’re just grateful we can help people,” Clark said the department will continue to hand out money from the secret Santa over the next week or so.