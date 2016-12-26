Sites around South Carolina are recycling Christmas trees

Keep your Christmas Trees out of the landfill by dropping them off for Grinding of the Greens. They will be turned into mulch which you can get for free. (Photo: WLTX)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Sites are available in many South Carolina communities to recycle Christmas Trees.

Around Columbia, there are about 20 sites in Richland and Lexington counties as part of the Grinding of the Greens project. Organizers ask that all ornaments and lights be removed from the trees.

Free mulch will be made available in January after the trees are ground down.

In York County , Christmas trees can be recycled at the county's 16 recycling centers through the end of January. The county is also offering to separately recycle wrapping paper and other Christmas items.

Other municipalities that are accepting trees for recycling include the Town of Hilton Head Island , Oconee County, Sumter County and the city of Greenville.

Christmas tree Drop-off Locations

Richland & Lexington Counties

December 26, 2016 – January 12, 2017

·Ball Park Road-301 Ball Park Rd, Lexingtion,M-W-F, Sat 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sun 3– 7PM.

·Bush River Rd– 6109 Bush River Rd Columbia. M-W-F, Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM.

·Caughman Rd Park– 2800 Trotter Rd Hopkins M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM

·City of Columbia Compost Facility –121 Humane Lane, Columbia. (off Shop Road across from SPCA). M-F, 8:30 AM - 4:00 PM

·Chapin– 103 Distant Lane ,Chapin . M-W-F, Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM.

·Clemson Institute for Economic & Community Development – 900 Clemson Road.

·Crooked Creek Park - 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. (next to Chapin Middle School). Daily 7:30 AM - 11:00 PM.

·Edmund-325 Landfill Lane, Lexington. M-W-F, Sat 7 AM – 7 PM, Sun 3 – 7 PM.

·Forest Lake Park– 6820 Wedgefield Road Columbia . M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM

·Fort Jackson Recycling Center - Building #6568 on Lee Road, Fort Jackson. (Enter the Fort through Gate 2 on Forest Drive. AfterBurger King, turn left onto Lee Road.) M-F, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sat 8:30 – 3:30 PM.

·Friarsgate Park – 1712 Chadford Rd., Irmo. M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM

·Holiday Inn & Suites Columbia Airport- 110 McSwain Drive, West Columbia 29169

·Hollow Creek Tree Farm – 228 Windmill Road, Gilbert.

·Lexington Co. C&D Landfill – 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington. M-Sat 7:00 AM – 4:30 PM

·Lexington Co. Sandhills Collection Center – 3241 Charleston Hwy., Cayce. M-W-F, Sat 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Sun 3:00 – 7:00 PM.

·Polo Road Park – 730 Polo Road, Columbia. M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM

·Richland Co. C&D Landfill – 1070 Caughman Road, North (off Monticello). M-F 8:00 AM – 6:30 PM, Sat 12:30 – 5:30 PM

·Richland Co. Adult Activity Center– 7500 Parklane Rd Columbia. M-F 2-9PM, Sat 9-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM

·Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church – 5508 Sunset Blvd. (Highway 378), Lexington.

·Seven Oaks Park - 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia. (Near the intersection of St. Andrews and Piney Grove Roads.)

·South Carolina State Farmers Market – 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia.

·Southeast Park-951 Hazelwood Rd, Columbia, 29209

·Southeast Collection Center–538 Martin Neese Rd, Swansea M,W F& Sat 7AM-7PM Sun 3PM-7PM

·St. Andrews Park- 920 Beatty Rd, Columbia 29210. Open Mon, Wed, Fri 2 -9 PM, Sat 9 AM-8 PM, Sun 1-6PM

