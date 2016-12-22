South Carolina State Museum Hosts Winter Camp for Kids

COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Usually when you think of camp, you think of the summer. Down at the South Carolina State Museum, they are holding winter camps to combine education and holiday fun for the kids.

Laura Culler is a freshman at Dreher High School and her family had to decide what she would do during the holiday break. With both her parents at work and not being able to stay with her at home, they decided to look for camps for their daughter to go to.

"They didn't want to leave me alone at the home of course and so they were looking at camps that I may be interested in," said Laura Culler.

The South Carolina State Museum decided to start winter camps for the first time. Part of the reason they started the camps was because of Culler's problem, having a place to go while her parents at work.

"A lot of kids are out of school so parents are looking for things to do for their kids just to get them out of the house, to help finish out some last minute shopping, or just to find something fun to do," said Jared Glover, the Public Relations Manager at the museum. "It's part of our mission to provide students and kids with a place to come and educate themselves while having a good time."

One of the positives of coming to the camp was making new friends.

"You have to leave all your electronic devices at home so you develop really quick good social skills and you get to interact with kids around your age."

Not only are the kids making new friends, the State Museum is also helping them learn. Laura Kane, the education manager at the museum, says this is something that excites the kids.

"It's really fun being with the kids during a time when they're not thinking of learning because they're on vacation but then they are learning so they get really excited about it," said Kane. "We don't craft. We create."

Although Culler could be anywhere during the winter break, she wouldn't want to spend it in any other place.

"It's good to be here than at home because home would be really lonely and I wouldn't have the opportunity to do there what I'm doing here. You get to learn about science. You get to learn about natural history."

A winter camp that is creating friendships and learning experiences the kids can carry with them into the new year.

If you would like to send your kid to the winter camp, you can sign up for just a day or even for a week by visiting the South Carolina State Museum's website

