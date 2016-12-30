Kwanzaa goes for seven days, from December 26 through January first and it honors the following seven core principles: Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity and Faith. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX)- For 50 years the United States has been celebrating Kwanzaa, and on Friday, Columbia participated in a big way.

A couple dozen people went to the Lourie Center for music, food, dance story telling and fellowship. But what exactly is Kwanzaa? It's an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community and culture.

It goes for seven days, from December 26 through January first and it honors the following seven core principles: Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity and Faith.

Tammy Armstrong has been celebrating for 15 years and says this holiday is unique to the United States and is not religious. She says Kwanzaa is a big part of her identity.