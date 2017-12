Photo: Getty Images (Photo: Martin Dimitrov, (c) Martin Dimitrov)

Need a last minute item? Forgot that bottle of wine? Check out our list of places open and closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Christmas Eve:

Aldi's – Regular hours closing at 4 p.m.

Barnes & Noble – 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond – 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on

Best Buy – 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Big Lots– 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Costco – 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Dillard's – 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dollar General's – 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Apple: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

DSW: 9 to 6 p.m.

Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Home Depot: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s: 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Stores have been open 24 hours a day since 7 a.m. Thursday.)

Lowe's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Microsoft: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Office Depot: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary greatly by location. Search for hours at www.oldnavy.com.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PetSmart: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Club: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sears: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Staples: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Toys R Us: 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. (Stores have been open around the clock since 6 a.m. Friday.)

Ulta: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart: Most stores close at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day:

Stores

Walgreens – Hours vary, check with your local store

CVS – Hours vary, check with your local store

Starbucks – Open 9 am. – 6 p.m.

*Major grocery stores, Target, Walmart, Kroger, Tom Thumb will all be closed on Christmas Day*

Restaurants

Denny’s – Christmas has been Denny’s busiest day of the year for seven consecutive years, according to the company. In 2016, it served nearly 1.5 million guests on Christmas Day alone.

Fogo de Chao – The restaurant has special holiday hours with most locations opening at 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.

IHOP – Most IHOP locations will be open on Christmas.

McDonald’s – Some locations will be open, but that will vary by franchise, as will the Christmas and Christmas Eve hours.

Macaroni Grill – Enjoy an Italian feast on Christmas. Reservations strongly encouraged. According to the restaurant’s website, participating locations will be open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas.

Panda Express – Some Panda Express locations will be open on Christmas Day. Be sure to call ahead to see if your local spot is open.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Ruth’s Chris will be serving Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (at participating locations only) starting at noon. Reservations required. Menu will vary by location.

Shoney’s – Shoney’s is typically open on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve, but be sure to check with your local location for their specific hours.

Starbucks – Some Starbucks locations will be open to offer up your caffeine boost to start the day.

Waffle House – Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

