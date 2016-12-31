Homeless family gifted home for holidays
We brought you the story yesterday of a local mother receiving one year's rent and tons of donations to provide a new home for her family. They've been living in hotels for years, but today she surprised her three sons with the home they've always wanted.
WCNC 3:29 AM. EST January 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots Fired at Walmart
-
1 Dead After Shooting in Richland County
-
Person Died from Cold in Columbia's Five Points
-
Chick-Fil-Classic Friday Highlights
-
Midlands Men Charged with Drug Trafficking
-
Kershaw County Police Chase
-
Man Shot Outside Columbia Walmart
-
Lawmakers Say No To Medical Marijuana
-
Bakery Murderer Charged with Killing Inmate
More Stories
-
Happy New Year from News19!Jan. 1, 2017, 12:18 a.m.
-
PHOTOS: Famously Hot New Year 2017Jan. 1, 2017, 2:17 a.m.
-
2-Year-Old Child Found Dead in Midlands CreekDec 31, 2016, 9:47 p.m.