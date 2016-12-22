Russell Adair sings to Lexington Medical Center visitors and patients as he gives them a ride on his golf cart.

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Nobody wants to have to go to the hospital, but one man is making the trip a little less painful by sharing songs.

Russell Adair works with guest services at Lexington Medical Center. He spends the day taking people from the parking lot to the hospital. There's no radio in the golf cart he drives, so instead, he sings them a song to help ease the tension.

Adair says many of the patients are going into consultations and surgeries to treat potentially life threatening illnesses. He tells News19 "I've literally seen people become very calm. Their nature is calm, and they've said to me, 'you have no idea what you've done for me' and coming here to work and going into this, I had no idea that it would have that result."

Adair says when he started the job he would talk to the visitors, but was asked by one patient's daughter if he could sing. He says the conversations and songs he shares with patients has touched his life as well.

