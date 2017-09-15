In The Kitchen With The First Lady of USC

The First Lady of USC, Patricia Moore-Pastides, stopped by News 19 to whip up a tailgate dish and preview her new book "Home in the Heart of the Horseshoe: Life in the University of South Caake a recipe from herrolina President's House."

wltx 7:15 AM. EDT September 15, 2017

