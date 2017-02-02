Library Lemonade Kicks Off Today

Candice Benbow and Star-Shema Harris, from the Richland Library, join Deon Guillory to talk about how you can be a part of the Candice Benbow's Lemonade Syllabus which takes a look at black womanhood inspired by Beyonce's visual album, "Lemonade."

Lee Smith, wltx 9:38 AM. EST February 02, 2017

