Update on Giraffe birth stream at New York zoo

PHOTO: Animal Adventues Park/YouTube

UPDATE: Youtube has suspended the live video of the giraffe birth from the Animal Adventure Park for 'nudity & sexual content'. We will update this story with the new feed when one is available.

Read more: Giraffe stream taken off Youtube for 'nudity & sexual content'

The Animal Adventure Park posted a Facebook Live video explaining what happened Thursday morning. You can watch the video below:

More on the birth:

A giraffe at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, NY is expecting a calf, and the park is live streaming the birth.

15-year-old April, the giraffe, is giving birth to her fourth calf. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about 6 feet tall at birth.

Related: 15 things you don't know about giraffes

Giraffes give birth standing up, and the calf falls about 5 feet to the ground. Infant giraffes typically stand within 30 minutes of birth and can run around several hours later.

Giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months. However, due to the long gestation period, giraffe pregnancy can be difficult to detect early on and are often times not confirmed until birth, according to Woodland Park Zoo animal care staff.

WATCH RECORDED VIDEO: Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam

A Woodland Park Zoo giraffe, 8-year-old Tufani, is expecting her first child in mid-May to early June.

(© 2017 WTLV)