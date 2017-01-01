Midlands Baby Born Minutes into 2017

Quintarious Shannon

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- A Winnsboro family welcomed a bundle of joy as fireworks were popping off just down the road in downtown Columbia Sunday morning.

Quintarious Shannon was born at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital at 12:47 a.m. on New Year's Day. Dreumetrius Shannon, the child's father, thought of his name. Proud mom Danielle Beaver said she is surprised and that if feels good to bring in one of the first babies born in 2017. She said she thought it was common to have a baby on the holiday.

"It's amazing. I thought a whole bunch of babies are born at the same time," she said.

Shannon came several days ahead of his January 5 due date weighing six pounds and 13 ounces. Beaver told News19 that she was at a family function eating crab legs in Blythewoodearlier that afternoon when she started to feel contractions. After speaking to her doctor, she was admitted to the hospital.

"I always wanted to get him out early. Now, I feel a thousand pounds lighter," she joked.

Baby Quintarious Shannon was born on New Year's Day

Shannon has a 3-year-old brother who hates to see him sleeping Beaver said. The mom of two said having the baby on New Year's Day makes the holiday more special.