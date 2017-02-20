Midlands Carrabba's Closes Down

Graces Way Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The Carrabba's Italian Grill in Northeast Columbia has closed their doors.

The restaurant was located on Grace's Way across from Spring Valley High School. The restaurant closed on February 15.

"Closing a restaurant is a difficult decision," said Elizabeth Watts, the Director of Media & Community Relations for Bloomin Brands. "It was based purely on business circumstances and has no reflection on employees or their service."

The company has provided severance for all employees and are working to place as many as possible in their other restaurants.

The only remaining Carrabba's here in the Midlands is located in Columbia's Harbison area.

