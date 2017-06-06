WLTX
Viral: Grandma Does Keg Stand at Grad Party

WFAA 4:40 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

A grandmother is going viral after she did her first keg stand at a family graduation party.

Twitter user and Texas A&M University student Madison Rae posted that her grandmother did a keg stand, a party move in which you're held upside down while you drink beer from a keg, at Madison's brother's graduation party.

Madison's uncle also got in on the action.

The pictures have gone viral on Twitter with more than a thousand re-tweets and 6,500 likes, with many of us vowing to be as cool as this grandma when we're older.

