Pastor and wife who lost two children in crash now expecting twins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Charlotte couple who lost both of their children in a car crash in 2015 announced they are expecting twins.

Hadley Eddings posted on a Facebook support group Sunday.

“Y'all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer!”

In 2015, Matthew Deans’ truck rear-ended Hadley’s car on Highway 17 in Pender County.

The Eddings’ 2-year-old son Dobbs was killed in the crash. Paramedics rushed Hadley to the hospital where she delivered another son, Reed, by emergency Cesarean section, but he died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Eddings have deep ties to Forest Hill Church. Gentry is a minister at the church. Hadley teaches the four-year-olds at the church.

The couple publicly forgave Deans at a court hearing in September of 2015.

Deans was sentenced to 27 to 32 months in prison.

