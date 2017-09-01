Couple Must 'Debark' Dogs After Court Order

(Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, ORE. (AP) - An Oregon court has ruled a couple must have their dogs surgically "debarked" after causing their neighbors several years of disruption.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Court of Appeals determined Wednesday that the devocalization operations were necessary since the dogs' owners had not done enough to quiet their pets.

Neighbors Debra and Dale Krein say they decided to file the lawsuit as a last resort after enduring more than a decade of nuisance barking by six or more dogs. According the Kreins, the barking begins as early as 5 a.m. and has caused the family and their guests discomfort.

Dog owner Karen Szewc says the dogs bark when they sense predators and are necessary to keep the livestock on her property protected.

