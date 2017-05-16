Study: 21st Century Dog Owners Are Extremely Obsessed

Smiling girl having fun with her dog Chow Chow outdoor. (Photo: luliska)

SAN ANTONIO - How far are you willing to go for your canine cutie?

A report done by Rover.com in celebration of National Pet Week shows that the modern-day dog owner puts their dog before nearly anything else in their life.

Check out these statistics. Can you relate?

• 27% of dog people post more pictures of their dog on social media than friends, family, or themselves.

• 46% of dog people would consider ending a relationship if they thought their dog didn’t like their partner.

% INLINE %

• 75% of dog owners have used their dog or dog videos as a pick-me-up when they’re having a rough day.

• 49% of dog people sing to their dog and 28% of them make up songs to sing to their dog.

% INLINE %

• 60% of dog people say hello to their dog first when they come home.

-Texas pet parents are more likely to greet their dog first than the average American dog owner.

• 57% of dog owners have celebrated their dog’s birthday.

% INLINE %

• 73% of dog people said they would include their dog in family moments like holiday cards, vacations and marriage proposals.

Check out the full report here.

Tag an obsessed dog owner in under this story on our Facebook page!

© 2017 KENS-TV