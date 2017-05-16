Study: 21st Century Dog Owners Are Extremely Obsessed

SAN ANTONIO - How far are you willing to go for your canine cutie?
A report done by Rover.com in celebration of National Pet Week shows that the modern-day dog owner puts their dog before nearly anything else in their life.
Check out these statistics. Can you relate?
• 27% of dog people post more pictures of their dog on social media than friends, family, or themselves.
• 46% of dog people would consider ending a relationship if they thought their dog didn’t like their partner.
• 75% of dog owners have used their dog or dog videos as a pick-me-up when they’re having a rough day.
• 49% of dog people sing to their dog and 28% of them make up songs to sing to their dog.
• 60% of dog people say hello to their dog first when they come home.
-Texas pet parents are more likely to greet their dog first than the average American dog owner.
• 57% of dog owners have celebrated their dog’s birthday.
• 73% of dog people said they would include their dog in family moments like holiday cards, vacations and marriage proposals.
Check out the full report here.
