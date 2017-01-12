RECALL ALERT: Thousands of salt lamps are shock, fire hazard

(Photo: Thinkstock)

The popular arts and crafts store, Michaels, has issued a recall for thousands of Himalayan Salt Lamps.

According to the recall notice, the lamps' dimmer switch is a shock and fire hazard.

The items recalled include the Rock of Gibraltar Lamp, Carnival of Lights and Basket of Rocks.

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

Michaels says those who purchased the lamps should return the products to any Michaels store in the United States for a refund.

For more information, call 1-800-642-4235 or click here.

(© 2017 WCNC)