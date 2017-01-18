How to Incorporate Superfoods Into Your Diet

2 cups cooked quinoa

1 tablespoon Tumeric Powder

1/3 cup heated coconut oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup silvered almonds

2 tablespoons garlic paste

4 scallions, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

Mix in all ingredients in a bowl and serve with avocado on top

Morning Green Superfood Smoothie

1 frozen banana, chopped

1 tablespoon spirulina

¼ teaspoon matcha

1 tablespoon maca

1 tablespoon bee pollen

Honey to taste

Almond milk



Add banana to blender to fill with almond milk up to 2 cup mark, add ingredients and puree until smooth

