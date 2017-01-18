How to Incorporate Superfoods Into Your Diet

2 cups cooked quinoa
1 tablespoon Tumeric Powder
1/3 cup heated coconut oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup silvered almonds
2 tablespoons garlic paste
4 scallions, sliced
1 avocado, sliced
Mix in all ingredients in a bowl and serve with avocado on top
Morning Green Superfood Smoothie
1 frozen banana, chopped
1 tablespoon spirulina
¼ teaspoon matcha
1 tablespoon maca
1 tablespoon bee pollen
Honey to taste
Almond milk
Add banana to blender to fill with almond milk up to 2 cup mark, add ingredients and puree until smooth
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs