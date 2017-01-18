WLTX
How to Incorporate Superfoods Into Your Diet

wltx 5:27 PM. EST January 18, 2017

 

2 cups cooked quinoa
1 tablespoon Tumeric Powder
1/3 cup heated coconut oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup silvered almonds
2 tablespoons garlic paste
4 scallions, sliced
1 avocado, sliced

Mix in all ingredients in a bowl and serve with avocado on top

Morning Green Superfood Smoothie

1 frozen banana, chopped
1 tablespoon spirulina
¼ teaspoon matcha
1 tablespoon maca
1 tablespoon bee pollen
Honey to taste
Almond milk


Add banana to blender to fill with almond milk up to 2 cup mark, add ingredients and puree until smooth

