WLTX
Close

RECIPE: RMP Strawberry Kiwi Pizza (watermelon pizza)

wltx 3:15 PM. EDT June 06, 2017

INGREDIENTS
Cookie Crust:
1 batch of homemade sugar cookie mix OR 1 pkg. pre-made Sugar Cookie Dough
1 tablespoon flour
1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened
1 large egg

Cream Cheese Fluff:
1 block (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup marshmallow fluff
1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

Toppings:
4 kiwi
2 pounds strawberries
32 chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS
Cookie Crust:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
  • Spray two 9 inch springform pans with cooking spray then line bottoms with a circle of parchment paper or non-stick tin foil.
  • Combine sugar cookie mix, flour and butter and mix until the butter breaks up into small pie size pieces.
  • Add the egg and mix until it forms a dough.
  • Divide dough in half.
  • Pat one half of dough in the bottom of each pan, spreading dough so that it ends about 1/2 inch from the edge of the pan.
  • Bake for 14-18 minutes until golden brown.
  • Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove and set on a cooling rack.
  • Cool completely.

Cream Cheese Fluff:

  • Beat cream cheese until light and fluffy.
  • Add marshmallow fluff and beat to combine.
  • Add whipped topping and beat to combine.
  • Equally divide and spread over top of cookies.
  • Cut cookies in half.
  • Peel and cut kiwi into thin slices. Cut slices in half.
  • Arrange overlapping slices of kiwi along the curved edge of each cookie.
  • Wash and dry strawberries, then carve off the outer edge, keeping just the bright red fruit for the pizza.
  • Cut slices into small pieces and sprinkle over the cream cheese fluff topped cookies.
  • Arrange 8 chocolate chips on each cookie to create watermelon seeds.
  • Refrigerate until ready to serve.

© 2017 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories