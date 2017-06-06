RECIPE: RMP Strawberry Kiwi Pizza (watermelon pizza)

INGREDIENTS
Cookie Crust:
1 batch of homemade sugar cookie mix OR 1 pkg. pre-made Sugar Cookie Dough
1 tablespoon flour
1 stick (1/2 cup) butter, softened
1 large egg
Cream Cheese Fluff:
1 block (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup marshmallow fluff
1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed
Toppings:
4 kiwi
2 pounds strawberries
32 chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS
Cookie Crust:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Spray two 9 inch springform pans with cooking spray then line bottoms with a circle of parchment paper or non-stick tin foil.
- Combine sugar cookie mix, flour and butter and mix until the butter breaks up into small pie size pieces.
- Add the egg and mix until it forms a dough.
- Divide dough in half.
- Pat one half of dough in the bottom of each pan, spreading dough so that it ends about 1/2 inch from the edge of the pan.
- Bake for 14-18 minutes until golden brown.
- Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove and set on a cooling rack.
- Cool completely.
Cream Cheese Fluff:
- Beat cream cheese until light and fluffy.
- Add marshmallow fluff and beat to combine.
- Add whipped topping and beat to combine.
- Equally divide and spread over top of cookies.
- Cut cookies in half.
- Peel and cut kiwi into thin slices. Cut slices in half.
- Arrange overlapping slices of kiwi along the curved edge of each cookie.
- Wash and dry strawberries, then carve off the outer edge, keeping just the bright red fruit for the pizza.
- Cut slices into small pieces and sprinkle over the cream cheese fluff topped cookies.
- Arrange 8 chocolate chips on each cookie to create watermelon seeds.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
