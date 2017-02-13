Ralph and Mary Bass in their home in Greenville. (Photo: Lauren Petracca/ The Greenville News)

Ralph Bass Sr. knew Mary was “the one” when he met her at a skating rink in Charlotte.

She was 15 at the time. He was 18.

“As soon as I seen her, she was my baby,” Bass said of his wife.

Their relationship rolled into a marriage that has lasted 74 years and helped them gain the honor of being named South Carolina’s 2017 Longest Married Couple, by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the country's “original faith-based marriage enrichment program.”

The project is based on nominations received from Oct. 10 the previous year to Jan. 10 of the current year, according to Joe and Sue Talarico, the United States Leadership Team for WWME.

Bass said when a friend he’d delivered Meals On Wheels with nominated him and his wife for the annual honor, “we didn't give it a thought.”

After learning that he and Mary — married on Aug. 15, 1942 — were selected for South Carolina, Bass said, “It’s nice when you’re old and get some kind of recognition like that.

“It makes you feel good. It makes me feel good,” he said.

What also makes him feel good is making Mary, 89, feel good.

He does that by telling her how he feels about her 365 days a year.

“I love her more today than I did yesterday. She’s everything,” he said.

Bass is still Mary’s “darling.” He calls her “honey.”

“I’m happy enough with him so why change?” she said. “I could get worse. A lot worse. I think I’ll keep him.”

A veteran-turned-entrepreneur, Bass said they’ve both felt each was a keeper from the moment they met.

When all of their older friends started getting married, “we thought we could too,” Mary said. “So we did.”

Bass spent time in the Army after he and Mary got married. They were stationed in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and California before Bass was sent to Europe.

Before moving to Greenville to be near their son, the couple lived in Chicago.

Ralph bought a small company that he’d worked for. It was a service company that installed convertible tops and glass in cars and homes.

Mary worked for a company that made cans, he said.

Bass sold his business when he was 62 and retired. A year later, he bought 18 apartment units in Greenville and took care of them until he was 87.

He retired a second time, though he never got tired of working.

He’s also never grown tired of Mary.

Bass used to give Mary lots of flowers. It didn’t have to be on a special day, he said. “It just made her day.”

“Some guys don’t do that. They're not very smart,” he said.

When Mary asked Bass why he no longer does that, his reply was “You took all my money.”

“Oh, well, that’s true,” she said.

Along with flowers, women like to hear nice things, Bass said.

“My wife knows exactly how I feel about her because I tell her,” he said.

When Mary, who is recovering from surgery, began to fret about not wearing makeup, he assured her that it’s OK, “you look beautiful just like you are.”

“That’s why I married him,” Mary said.

The Greenville News