Stories Of Latino Migrants In America
Sarah Gough from the Richland Library and Ben Youngblood Business Major at USC join Ashley Izbicki to talk about how you can attend the Finding a Voice: Stories of Latino Migrants In America at the Main Library on 1431 Assembly Street.
wltx 6:32 AM. EDT April 06, 2017
