The Census Bureau shows the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. are ...

(Photo: Thinkstock)

Apparently everything really is bigger in Texas.

Four of the top five fastest-growing cities in the United States are in the longhorn state, according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

With a 7.8% growth rate, Conroe, Texas, which is outside of Houston, was the fastest-growing large city between 2015 and 2016, according to the Census Bureau. Other hot spots of growth in Texas include Frisco, Texas with a 6.2% growth rate, McKinney, Texas with a 5.9% growth rate, and Georgetown, Texas, with a 5.5% growth rate.

And Texas isn't the only southern state seeing growth. Cities in the South are growing at a faster rate than any other region in the United States, Amel Toukabri, a demographer in the Census Bureau’s population division said in a statement.

“Since the 2010 Census, the population in large southern cities grew by an average of 9.4%," Toukabri said. "In comparison, cities in the West grew 7.3%, while cities in the Northeast and Midwest had much lower growth rates at 1.8% and 3% respectively.”

Four cities in the West were among the top 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S., but only one city in the Midwest topped the list, and no cities in the Northeast, according to the report.

According to the U.S. Census, while small towns declined by .5% in the Northeast and by .3% in the Midwest, small towns grew by .2% in the South and .8% in the West.

Here's a look at the top 15 fastest-growing large cities in the U.S.:

1. Conroe City, Texas (Houston, The Woodlands, Sugar Land)

2. Frisco City, Texas (Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington)

3. McKinney City, Texas (Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington)

4. Greenville, S.C. (Greenville, Anderson, Maudlin)

5. Georgetown, Texas (Austin, Round Rock)

6. Bend, Ore. (Bend, Redmond)

7. Buckeye, Ariz.(Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale)

8. Bonita Springs, Fla. (Cape Coral-Fort Myers)

9. New Braunfels, Texas (San Antonio, New Braunfels)

10. Murfreesboro, Tenn. (Nashville, Davidson, Murfreesboro, Franklin)

11. Lehi, Utah (Provo- Orem)

12. Cedar Park, Texas (Austin-Round Rock)

13. Meridian, Idaho (Boise City)

14. Ankeny, Iowa (Des Moines-West Des Moines)

15. Fort Myers, Fla. (Cape Coral-Fort Myers)

© 2017 USATODAY.COM