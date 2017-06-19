Visually Impaired Students Explore STEM Fields

Blind and visually impaired students are getting a chance to learn about job opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Blind and visually impaired students are getting a chance to learn about job opportunities in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

It's a part of the first ever Career Exploration Week through the South Carolina Commission for the Blind. During the week, students hear from blind professionals in NASA, get to learn about 3D printers.

