You Can Name the New Blue Crayola Crayon

Coloring books are about to get a little more colorful thanks to the eye-popping color Crayola just released.

But they need your help naming the color.

The brilliant blue color was accidentally discovered by Oregon State University chemist. It was inspired by the blue pigment known as "yinmn" blue.

Now, Crayola is putting it all on the line by posting online for your input: they want you to name the crayon.

The deadline to submit your crayon name is June 2. On July 1, Crayola will announce five of the top color names for the new blue and allow people to vote through August.

From there, the company will announce the fan-selected color name winner and six grand prize winners in early September.

Good luck and happy coloring!

What would you name a new blue? Unleash the power of your creativity and submit your name ideas for our new blue! https://t.co/h6tHHzXAlH pic.twitter.com/wHHYWOGog7 — Crayola (@Crayola) May 5, 2017

