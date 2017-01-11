Card-free transactions coming soon to an ATM near you

(Photo: CBS)

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Wells Fargo says its customers will soon be able to take out cash from its ATM’s without an ATM card.

Customers would log into the Wells Fargo smartphone app and get an eight-digit access code. Then, they’ll use that and their regular ATM code to start transactions.

The new card-free transactions are expected to begin in the spring.

Wells Fargo plans to make the mobile option available at all of its 13,000 ATMs, according to CNN. A spokesperson for the company said the move would be a “game changer” because it would make Wells Fargo the first bank to make all of its machines go cardless.

Bank of America already has the feature at about half its ATMs and plans to convert them all. JPMorgan Chase is testing the card-free option in California, Florida, and Ohio.

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS All Rights Reserved