New database allows you to check pending lawsuits

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Companies accused of inconveniencing, misleading, or injuring their customers can face a class action lawsuit but many consumers don't know that they are owed money.
Consumer Action is a nonprofit organization that has been representing consumers nationwide since 1971.
They have a Class Action database which maintains a listening of notable class actions so that consumers can learn more, join a pending action or make a claim.
To see the database and see if you're owned money, you can visit their website.
Every settlement has a deadline and filing a claim for thing you've never purchased is considered fraud.
Companies often settle these suits without admitting wrong doing.
(© 2017 WLTX)
