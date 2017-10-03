Millions of Kids Plates and Bowls Recalled for Choking Hazard

Individual and conbination packs are both included by recall.

Playtex has recalled 3.6 million kids plates and bowls because of a choking hazard.

The products recalled are described as white kids plates and bowls with a colored rim and a non-slip bottom. They have printed designs including superheros, princesses, cartoon characters, princesses, cars, and more.

The products were made in China and sold in many U.S. and Canadian stores including Target, Walmart, Babies "R" Us, and Amazon from August 2009 to August 2017.

Playtex has received 372 reports of the clear plastic layer on the product bubbling and peeling off. They have also received 11 reports of that clear plastic ending up in the mouths of kids, as well as 4 reported choking cases.

"Consumers should stop using the plates and bowls immediately and contact Playtex for instructions on how to return the product a full refund," according to the Playtex website.

To receive a refund you are instructed to call (888) 220-2075 during normal business hours.

According to Playtex no other products are included in this recall. Toy Story 3 and Baby Einstein themed plates and bowls, Playtex Sipsters cups, 3 way plates and bowls, infant spoons, toddler utensils, and flip top snacker products are not being recalled at this time.

One of many designs included in recall.

