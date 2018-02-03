Charlotte Woman Says Amazon Sent a Used Toothbrush

Charlotte, NC (WCNC) - A Charlotte woman says Amazon sent her a used teeth-cleaning device.

Briana Bodner says after her dentist recommended she use an air-flosser, she turned to Amazon and ordered a Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra device via Amazon Prime.

Bodner says the box it was shipped in was sealed, but after opening-up the product, discovered it had been used.

“I was initially just a little bit suspicious because it seemed like it had been tampered with. I initially noticed that the box was ripped and the seal was broken and the box actually says not to use it if the seal has been broken,” says Bodner.

As Bodner pulled the device out she says its plastic wrapping was wet and had a strong mouthwash odor.

“Mouthwash was coming out of the product and then I examined the charger and there was residue built up. It was just pretty obvious that it was used before in someone’s mouth and that’s just pretty gross,” she said.

The product was supposed to include a free trial-size mouthwash, but Bodner says that and other items weren’t even in the box. Bodner is now sharing her story hoping Amazon will reevaluate their quality and control processes.

She also hopes her story serves as a reminder to all online shoppers that you can never be too cautious, even when ordering from a reputable retailer.

“I work in healthcare so I’m very conscientious of germs and disease that can be spread through saliva. So stuff like that I take very seriously,” she says.

Bodner says she contacted Amazon Customer Service, who said they’d ship a new device. NBC Charlotte also reached out to Amazon, who said they’d look into what happened.

