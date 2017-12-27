WLTX
Close

Claire's Pulling Makeup Products after Parents Found Asbestos

KSDK 6:44 PM. EST December 27, 2017

(KSDK) - We have a warning for anyone who shopped at Claire's this Christmas.

The accessories retailer is pulling 17 products off store shelves after some parents found tremolite asbestos, which is a carcinogen, in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

You can find more information and a full list of affected products here.

If you have any of these products, you can return it for a refund.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories