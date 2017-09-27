DirecTV Will Give Refunds for NFL Package Because of Protests

Sep 24, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions players kneel during the National Anthem before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field. (Photo: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports)

DirecTV will issue refunds to subscribers to its NFL Sunday Ticket who want to cancel the service in the wake of players' national anthem protests, according to Bloomberg.

The protests expanded this weekend after President Donald Trump disparaged players who choose to kneel during the anthem and called for them to be fired.

Normally, DirecTV does not allow customers to cancel Sunday Ticket, according to Bloomberg.

For more, read the Bloomberg report.

© 2017 WTSP-TV