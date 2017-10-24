Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Motion Seats Due to Fire Hazard

(Photo: Consumer Product Safety Council)

EAST AURORA, NY (WLTX) - Fisher Price is recalling more than 63,000 Soothing Motion Seats, saying the motor housing can overheat and pose a fire hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says there have been 36 reports of the motion seat overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

The Soothing Motions Seats ($160) and Smart Connect Motion Seats ($175) were sold at BuyBuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and other stores and websites from November 2015 through October 2017.

The recall includes model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22, along with Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

If you have one of the recalled Motion Seats or Smart Connect Motion Seats, you should should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com a full refund.

Learn More

Report An Incident

© 2017 WLTX-TV