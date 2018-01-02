Food Lion Buttermilk Biscuits Recalled For Possible Listeria Contamination

Buttermilk biscuits on a white background (Photo: MSPhotographic, Custom)

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Food Lion is voluntarily recalling its brand of Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits because of possible listeria contamination.

VERIFY: Should You Take Listeria Food Recalls Seriously?

There have been no reports of illnesses. Food Lion says the biscuits are being recalled as a precautionary measure after T. Marzetti Company, the maker of the biscuits, indicated a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination at one of its plants.

Food Lion has removed all of its homestyle biscuits from its shelves and says customers should return the biscuits for a full refund.

Customers can also contact Food Lion's Customer Support Center at 1-800-210-9569.

Copyright 2017 WFMY