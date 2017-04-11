Garbage Disposals Recalled: Metal Piece Can Break Off, Injure User

Anaheim and Moen is recalling about 146,000 of its garbage disposals.

The company says a metal piece inside the disposal can break off and possibly injure the person using it.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled disposals and contact Anaheim Manufacturing Co. or Moen Inc. to arrange for a replacement disposal to be installed for free.

The company has received 22 reports of the metal piece coming out of the disposal, including three reports of a broken piece hitting consumers. No injuries have been reported.

The disposals were sold nationwide at Best Buy, HD Supply, Menards, and plumbing supply stores from December 2015 through March 2017 for between $80 and $450, depending on the horsepower model.

Consumer Contact: Anaheim Manufacturing at 800-628-0797 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.anaheimmfg.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Copyright 2017 WFMY