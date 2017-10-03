Ground Turkey Recalled After Metal Shavings Found in Package

(Photo: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service)

WASHINGTON - Prestage Foods, Inc., a North Carolina company, has recalled approximately 38,475 pounds of ground turkey that may be contaminated with metal shavings.

The fresh ground turkey was produced on Sept. 25 and 26, 2017. Some of the packages can be found in Publix and Aldi grocery stores.

The following products are affected:

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring”



1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast”



1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS”



1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS”

These items were shipped to retail distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee, including Publix and Aldi grocery stores.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Consumers who purchased the products should throw them away or return them.

More information can be found on the FSIS website.

