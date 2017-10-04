List: Stores Closed on Thanksgiving 2017

Spend time with shoppers, or spend time with family? Even though Thanksgiving isn't for several weeks, several stores have already decided not to open on the holiday.
More than 75 retailers are expected to be closed on Nov. 23, according to the website BestBlackFriday.com. Here's a partial list:
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- H&M
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Party City
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs