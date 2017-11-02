Oprah Releases Her Annual List of Favorite Things

Presentater Oprah Winfrey poses in the winners room at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2014 at The Royal Opera House on February 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) (Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - You know the holidays are almost here when Oprah Winfrey puts out her annual “Favorite Things” list!

This year’s list features over 100 different items, ranging from must-read novels to some of the hottest tech items on the market.

Among Oprah’s favorites is her book, “The Wisdom of Sundays: Life Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations.” Proceeds from the book’s sales go directly to the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy Foundation. You can purchase the book for $14.99.

Another Oprah favorite this year is the 23andMe DNA kit. It’s a saliva-based DNA kit that can show you where your ancestors lived more than 500 years ago. The cost for the kit is $69.

For the techy in your life, Oprah suggests the Echo Show. You can watch videos, view Amazon content, see photos, create shopping lists, and so much more. You can pick up the Echo Show for $229.

Click here to view the complete list of Oprah’s favorites.

