RECALL ALERT: Pork King Sausage Links (Photo: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service)

WASHINGTON, DC (WLTX) - Pork King Sausage, a New York is recalling approximately 44,035 pounds of raw sausage link products due to misbranding and undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The products, which were were produced on various dates from February 16 through June 2, 2017, could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The following products are subject to recall:

10-lb. boxes of Peter’s Wholesale Meat Corp. “BRITISH STYLE BANGERS” with lot code 03143.

5-lb. boxes of “PORK KING IRISH STYLE BANGERS” with lot codes 2153, 2146, 2139, 3138, 3103, 1076, 2076, 1069, 2069,3067, 1062, 2062, 3061, 1055, 2055, 1047, 2047 and 3047.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “Est. 4396” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to wholesale and institutional locations in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The problem was discovered on June 6, 2017, when the company received notification from an ingredient supplier that the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the company manager, Sean Mc Gonigle at (917) 440-8098.

© 2017 WLTX-TV