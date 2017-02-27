Trader Joe's recalls apple sauce due to potential glass

Trader Joe's was recalling three kinds of its organic unsweetened apple sauce due to potential pieces of glass. (Photo: Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling certain types of their Unsweetened Apple Sauce because they could contain pieces of glass.

All three types of apple sauces being recalled were distributed in the Northwest:

Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce - All codes through Best Before Aug. 8, 2018

Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce - All codes through Best Before Oct. 6, 2018

Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce - All codes through Best Before Dec. 16, 2018

All potentially affected products have been pulled from store shelves. Customers who have bought any of these apple sauces are advised not to eat it. Trader Joe's urges them to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with any questions can call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or through email.

Read more information on TraderJoes.com.

