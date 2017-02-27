$20 Streambot is your car's best friend

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - Happy Tech Tuesday and say hello to the best $20 car upgrade money can buy. In our continued quest to save you time and money, the Streambot brings hands-free calling, streaming and full smartphone control to your vehicle.



If you're tired of lousy smartphone syncing with your vehicle or don't have bluetooth in your vehicle to begin with, the Streambot is your best bet.



If you've tried to pair your smartphone with your vehicle using an FM transmitter, you've likely noticed ongoing reception issues (as signals change from one area to the next), and the sound quality is never amazing.



The Streambot plugs into the Auxilary port in your vehicle and delivers the following incredible features:



- Simultaneous pairing with two smartphones or tablets (Apple or Android)

- Safely control your smartphone

- Stellar music streaming

- Share your playlist with your car stereo

- Crystal Clear hands-free calling

- 18 month warranty, 45 day satisfaction guarantee

- Free lifetime technical support



