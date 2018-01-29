How to get top home security with no monthly fees

CLEVELAND, OH - How often do you worry about your home, its contents or the people inside? I travel a lot and every time I'm on the road, my level of concern is heightened. Whether you travel for work or have been the victim of a robbery, today peace of mind comes with a price drop.



Imagine a home security system that can monitor your doors and movement around your home while providing push alerts to keep you in the loop. That same system can even turn the lights on or off to make your home look more occupied.



A first-of-its-kind home automation, home surveillance and alarm system with no contracts and zero monthly fees is my favorite home security deal you'll see anywhere!



Click the play button to see the simple DIY set-up and how I use the system in my home.



- Remote monitoring anytime and from anywhere 24/7/365 with free ALC hub

- Easy DIY set-up: no installation required and no monthly fees

- Surveillance camera with pan and tilt that automatically records when motion is detected

- System can program lights to turn on or off with integrated app

- System pairs with Nest thermostats for smart home control

- Receive emails and push alerts the second an intrusion is detected

- Included door and window sensors notify home owner of an intrusion or property breach

- Loud 85-decibel siren can scare off potential intruders

- Includes smart switches, a camera, keychain panic alarms, sensors and smart hub

- Pairs and streams updates to both Apple and Android devices

- Lowest-recorded price today



$200 Off ALC Connect Plus Wireless Security System + Surveillance Camera + Free Shipping

Was: $399.99

Now: $199.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA