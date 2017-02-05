Super charger lowers home energy bills!

COLUMBIA, SC (WLTX) - Chances are the over-loaded, over-crowded power bar you have at home has not evolved in 15 years. Today the future is bright and tied to a bargain.



In our continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible, five months after we first starting testing the Tec.Bean, we have a winner now at its lowest recorded price.



WIN ANY ITEM WE TEST FOR FREE: Get on this deal list.



The Power Tower can cut home energy costs anywhere between 15 and 30% depending on the room in which it is used and how. The system features 6 - 10 standard three prong A.C. outlets and 4 USB ports, alongside the following features:



- Fire-resistant PC shell

- High temperature resistant materials

- Each layer has its own power switch and LED light

- Charge or power up to 14 devices simultaneously

- Overload protection

- Great for home theaters or a home office

- 10 foot power cord management system

- Flame resistant materials protect against lightning and power surges

- 12 month warranty



$30 Off Tec.Bean 4 USB and 6AC Power Saver + Free Prime Shipping

Was: $53.00

Now: $23.99

***Not a Prime Member? Use this free trial. Full product test right here.



If sold out, here is an identical replacement option made in the same factory.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

TEGNA