A remote control for your lights that's $12

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Sheriff Discusses Killing of 81-year-old Sears Clerk
-
Citizen Captures Manhunt Suspect
-
What's Next For The Title Max on Devine Street
-
RAW: Homeowner Helps Catch Manhunt Suspect
-
SC Friends Headed To Texas Disaster Zone
-
Lawsuit Alleges Waste, Negligence, Fraud at VC Summer
-
Road Work Will Not Go Through Quail Hollow
-
Tropical Storm Irma Forms in Atlantic
-
Locals Gather Clothes, Boats for Texas
-
Mother charged after elementary student gets 'Jesus Loves' tattoo
More Stories
-
SC Business Collects Donations for Disaster SurvivorsAug 30, 2017, 7:14 p.m.
-
Tropical Storm Irma Forms Far Off in the AtlanticAug 30, 2017, 11:07 a.m.
-
'I Just Felt Like It's What God Would Want Me To…Aug 29, 2017, 11:17 p.m.