Top 10 Valentine's Day deals and promotions 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - Happy Valentine's Day 2018! While romance and frugality might not be something you typically think of together, whether you're spoiling a sweetheart or yourself, there are tremendous savings today.
In my almost two decades hunting down deals, many of the perks and price drops available today outshine the offerings of President's Day, July 4th and Columbus Day.
What are the most requested deals this Valentine's Day? What are some great last-minute offerings? Click the play button and you can see a special video countdown and some instant Valentine's Day ideas.
The top deals online right now based on viewer feedback are as follows:
1) Valentine's Day Tech: Top Rated iClever Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless Headphones Under $30
2) Top Spa Savings, Beauty Products + 50% Off + Free Delivery
3) Top Valentine's Day Chocolate Deal
4) $600 Off Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattresses As Low As $170 + Free Delivery
5) Neck Relief Cool Head Microbead Pillows For $16.99 (Was: $36) + Free Shipping
6) Top Flower Deals: Shop local with discounted pick-up options and NO services fees
7) $5 Magazine Subscriptions From Amazon.com With Instant Delivery
8) 51% Off HD Dash Cams (Top Valentine's Day pick from men in our focus groups)
9) $70 Off HP All-In-One Photo Printers For Valentine's Day Memories
10) Up To 80% Off Ultra Soft Sheet Sets + Free Shipping Valentine's Day Promotion
Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.
