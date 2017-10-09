Want faster Internet? Use this!

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Confederate Flag, Marker Stirs Controversy
-
Man and Woman Found Dead Identified
-
Reconnecting With Family in Puerto Rico
-
Possible Higher Rates If santee Cooper Sold
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman receives surprise delivery of oxycodone
-
After Vegas Shooting, WhereDo We Go Now
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Police: Woman Shot, Killed Her Husband
-
Lee Brice: "Country Music Will Rise Above"
More Stories
-
Man Shot on St. Andrews Road in Columbia, Two ArrestedOct. 9, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
-
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill for breaking social media rulesOct. 9, 2017, 4:13 p.m.
-
16-Year-Old Girl Missing from Horry CountyOct. 9, 2017, 12:17 p.m.