What are the softest sheets you can buy on sale?

CLEVELAND, OH - I can't believe I got paid to try almost a dozen different bed sheets to conduct consumer research! In my quest to save you time and money, one of the more popular requests I get right around Valentine's Day and President's Day is tied to bedding.



Ideal for colder weather or even year-round use thanks to a weave for durability alongside hypoallergenic and antimicrobial benefits to allergy sufferers and those sensitive skin, we have a winner!



I tested jersey sheets, top-thread count combinations, cotton sheets and several other contenders. Given the price and how well the sheets held up after continuous washing, the cotton-rich blend from The Becky Cameron collection is my favorite deal today.



Click the play button to see the sheets in action.



- Wrinkle-free

- Fade-resistant

- No ironing necessary

- Extremely soft and cozy

- Hypoallergenic and antimicrobial

- Ideal for those with allergies and sensitive skin

- Different pattern and color options

- Machine washable

- Lowest-recorded price today



Up To 79% Off Becky Cameron Ultra Soft Flannel Bed Sheet Sets + Free Shipping

Was: $169.99 - $199.99

Now: $29.99 - $41.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

